Tickets are still on sale for the Wagoner Rose Garden Club’s 2019 Holiday Home Tour planned Sunday, Dec. 1 in historic Wagoner.
Five stately homes adorned in Christmas splendor will be showcased from 1-4 p.m. and those taking the tour may start at any of the participating locations.
Tickets are $10 per person and available at the door or from any Rose Garden Club member.
Featured homes include:
• Adam and Jessica Colbert, 601 N. State St.
• Rebecca Jones, 116 S. McQuarrie Ave.
• Jane Teel, 32051 E. 747 Rd.
• Wesley and Angie Shearerr, 901 S.W. 19th Street, and
• Ron and Sandy Skeen, 1204 S.W. 24th St.
• Ol’ Yeller (Vacation Rental), 1412 Ford Circle. Refreshments will be served at this stop on the tour.
Organizers say not only does the tour give residents an opportunity to share the beauty of Christmas with others, but is inviting for those outside of Wagoner as well to come in and see what the community has to offer.
All proceeds from Sunday’s tour will go back into the community through various charitable organizations including Wagoner Area Neighbors, Wagoner Community Outreach, Brighter Futures and the Blue Star Mothers.
For more information, call 918-906-9594.