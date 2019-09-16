Haley and Taylor Pollard show off their rubber “unicorn” duck that finished third in the races held during the Coweta Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. Amber Martin finished first and Brandi Shell was second in the event.
Rubber duck race results
Staff Writer John Ferguson
