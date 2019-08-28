Rubber Duckies

Rubber duckie zoo animals by the hundreds will make their debut in downtown Coweta Saturday, Sept. 14 during the 45th Annual Fall Festival's inaugural " Zoo Derby" planned immediately following the 9 a.m. parade.
Sponsored by Coweta's Downtown Activities Committee, the Zoo Derby will feature rubber ducks dressed as zoo animals racing down a flowing makeshift river between the grandstand stage and food alley in a race for cash prizes.
Ducks may be purchased for $5 each, six for $25, a dozen (12) for $50 or 25 for $100. They will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Coweta Chamber office. They will also be available from the Downtown Activities Committee festival booth located on the north end of the grandstand both Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12-13.
First place payout is 25 percent of the pot while the second and third place payouts are 15 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Event organizers say other communities who have held similar events have reported tremendous success.
"Our group is excited about this fun and quirky inaugural event to help raise funds for beautification efforts in Coweta's Downtown Broadway District," said Zoo Derby volunteer Misty Edwards. "We have many projects that have been discussed including signage, planters and an outdoor speaker system."
For more information about this new Fall Festival event, call the Chamber at 918-486-2513 or contact any downtown Coweta merchant.