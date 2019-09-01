It didn’t start out to be a reunion of former wait staff at Runt’s BBQ, Inc., but it quickly turned into one on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Everyone that showed up was there to celebrate David and Jamie Crooks’ eatery joining the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
However, Hailey Lacy, Jessica Badley and Kristen Mallett, who happens to be the Chamber’s Executive Director; reminisced about working there at one time and the sweet BBQ aroma that still drifts through the facility.
Runt’s opened in Wagoner in September 2004. The specialty is of course Bar-B-Que. They also serve ribs, fried catfish and prime rib on Friday and Saturday only. There are always lunch and daily specials to taste, too.
Don’t forget the Drive-through window on the back side. Call in your order and pick it up there. Just call 918-485-5775.
The 1105 W. Cherokee St., restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also do catering. Please call for availability at the same number for call in orders.
“It’s a friendly, family atmosphere here,” said Jamie.