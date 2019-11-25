Members of the Rural Water District #6 approved improvements recently that will replace one of the two water towers and tear out old water lines for new.
The vote was 17-0 in favor of incurring the debt on a 40-year Federal loan to make the improvements a reality.
The RWD6 serves some 700 customers.
The improvements are needed since the increase in water usage has been 79 percent since 1995.
The RWD6 service area is west of Wagoner and east of the dike road.
The new water tower will allow for expected future use. The line that will be replaced should last 70-to-80 years.
There are other minor fixes planned, too, but the line replacement and new tower are the big ticket items.
The RWD6 board made the presentation for what needed to be done.