By CHRISTY WHEELAND
Pedestrians walking along portions of Highway 51 and 305th E. Ave. in Coweta will soon have a safer path to travel thanks to the installation of new sidewalks.
Crews with Tri-Star Construction have already completed the walkway on the east side of 305th E. Ave. from 147th Street South to Highway 51. They are now working on both the north and south sides of Highway 51.
On the north, sidewalk will extend from 305th E. Ave. to 300th E. Ave. where there is a crosswalk across SH-51. On the south, the sidewalk will extend from 305th E. Ave. to Chestnut St., giving pedestrians a safe walkway next to the football stadium and in front of the entire Sloat Junior High campus.
This project is in conjunction with the Safe Routes to Schools project that has been on the city’s radar since 2016 when the city was awarded a TAP Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
City Engineer Chip Cohrs reports the grant amount is $348,496 and the city will pay $143,857 from the city’s streets-capital outlay fund to finance the project. The sidewalks are not funded by the school.
Coweta Schools Superintendent Jeff Holmes said this project will have a huge impact on the community as far as safety is concerned, keeping kids and other pedestrians off of the highway shoulders.
He said he sees the heaviest pedestrian traffic along SH-51 primarily on home football game days.
“Anytime you have a football game, there is foot traffic on both sides of the highway. Now there will be safety for those who are waking to the convenience store before the games.”
Gary Ellis, principal at Coweta High School, said sidewalks in front of his campus on 305th E. Ave. will be especially useful right after school lets out each day.
“This is going to be a great deal for sure,” Ellis said. “We do have quite a few students — more than you think — that will walk up to the corner to go to the convenience store.”
Previously, teens would simply walk in the grass to get to the intersection, but were forced to walk in the street where a small creek comes up to the roadway.
“As far as student safety, it’s going to be a great addition — also on Highway 51, more than anything else,” Ellis added.
Local residents are thrilled to see the sidewalk project unfold.
“I love the new sidewalks! Coweta has always put our kids first with school bonds, and now sidewalks! Great job, Coweta!” exclaimed Cheri Hutson.
Kami Herriman said she works in front of the school and watches children walk up and down the highway all the time.
“I just know that one of these days I’m going to see one of them get hit, and the thought of that happening in front of me makes me cringe,” Herriman said. “I for one am very glad to see this action being done!”
Amanda Crittenden said she does not live in Coweta or have children in school there, but does travel Highway 51 every day to go to work.
“I think this is fabulous so the kids aren’t walking along the road. Well done!” she exclaimed.
Brent Dooley said the community has needed sidewalks along these roadways for a long time.
“Now we just need people to drive the school zone speed limit and stop for the crossing guard,” he said.
Superintendent Holmes extended his appreciation to the City of Coweta for its hard work to see the sidewalk project underway.
“My thanks go back to (former city planner) Greg Collins all those years ago with the Safe Routes to Schools program and the committee work,” he said. “It just takes a while for grant money to free up and projects to happen.”