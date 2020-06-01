Patrick Sampson made a rookie mistake during last year’s Beats, Brews & BBQ Backyard BBQ festival.
Sampson had entered his first BBQ contest in the amateur division and was taste-testing fellow competitors’ entries.
“I knew everybody locally and tasted everyone’s Bar-B-Que,” Sampson said. “I thought, ‘Oh, man. I am going to lose.’ Everybody’s was so good. I tasted some really good Bar-B-Que.”
Sampson need not have worried.
The Coweta native, who lives in Wagoner, works with sports groups in Wagoner and Coweta, swept his amateur category to win.
“I was very, very surprised,” Sampson said of the victory.
Sampson’s taste testing did give him a chance to learn how good all the competitors’ work is.
“I’m pretty humble to be in the Top 10,” Sampson added. “I was surprised to win in each category.”
Sampson is not going to rest on his laurels for the upcoming 2020 Beats, Brews & BBQ festival. He will enter the pro division of the Kansas City Bar-B-Que Society. (KCBS).
“I have a lot of pros that I talk to now,” Sampson said. “They have been to several different competitions. And, they are mentors (to me) to get better.”
It’s been an eye-opening chance to learn about big-time competition for Sampson.
“I have so much more knowledge and more confident going into this year,” Sampson explained.
“I will be doing the local (division) and the KCBS competition,” Sampson said.
What’s Sampson secret to Bar-B-Q success?
“Keeping it simple and kick the flavor up a notch or two,” he said and having a good support group.
Sampson’s day job is an insurance agent. He is the president of the Coweta wrestling club and 2nd grade football coach. In Wagoner, he coaches a combined baseball team of players from Coweta and Wagoner.
But come June 12-13, Sampson won’t be a coach or an insurance agent, he will be a competitive Bar-B-Q chef trying his cooking skills against the KCBS’ best.