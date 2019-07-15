The Wagoner Church of God will serve a hoagie sandwich/chef salad meal Thursday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 115 S. State Street.
Cost for the meal is $7, with all proceeds benefiting the programming for kids and teens.
Patrons can dine in, have the meal delivered or enjoy take out. Choices include a choice of hoagie sandwich, sandwich wrap or chef salad. Water and tea are available for dine-in guests or those who pick meals up themselves.
For information, call Virginia at 918-340-1231.