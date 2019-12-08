Santa Claus was a little lonely early Saturday morning at the First Presbyterian Church. However, young and old alike finally came and sat down with him for the Breakfast with Santa Special Olympics fundraiser.
It wasn’t only breakfast participants got, but a chance to bid on some nice silent auction items. There were baskets of goodies to eat or games to play or DVDs to watch.
There were also baked goods for sale on a separate table.
The menu consisted of pancakes, sausages and a drink for a small fee of $7. Children under age 2 got to eat for free.
Sponsored by the Wagoner Special Olympics, the fundraiser was held at the First Presbyterian Church, a new location for the annual event.
Santa greeted the children and photos were allowed to be taken of them together for a nominal fee.
A craft table was available for the children to make something to take home. Adults were invited to browse through tables of silent auction items and place bids.
All proceeds will help pay fees and travel expenses for Wagoner Special Olympians to compete in the 2020 Oklahoma Special Olympics and other contests throughout the spring.