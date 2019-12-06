Senior residents residing at Wagoner Care Center were treated to a Christmas party Wednesday, Dec. 4 by the Wagoner Elks Lodge.
Lodge members "adopted" all 65 residents from a senior angel tree and purchased a special gift for each one. They were presented with their gifts by "elves" during a cookie and punch reception that included a special visit from Santa Claus.
Ol' Saint Nick posed for pictures with the guests of honor as well.
The annual Christmas party was enjoyed by all.
"What a joy to see all the faces of our senior citizens when Santa and his nine elves showed up at the center," remarked Elks Lodge member Betty Cox.
Public support of Wagoner Elks Lodge fundraisers allows programs such as this one to take place each year.