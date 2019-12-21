Following the Wagoner Public School board meeting of Dec. 10, the Wagoner County American-Tribune got a strange request from Santa Claus.
Santa and the newspaper have worked together for years publishing Santa letters, forwarding them to the North Pole and shining the spotlight on good girls and boys in the WPS.
Usually at that time of year, Santa and his posse are busy getting toys made for good girls and boys. However, on this night, he wanted to help honor the teachers and staff for what they do all throughout the school year.
Even though Santa had no reindeer in this game, he requested the American-Tribune not to publish the $500 Christmas bonus that was approved for the 300 employees and handed out by board members on Dec. 20.
His thinking was simple: Santa witnessed the approval of the Christmas bonus and wanted the teachers/staff to have the same surprising experience kids have on Christmas Day.
“Are you serious?” the reporter asked one of Santa’s representatives.
“Yes” was the response.
So for 10 days, the reporter wrote about the business side of the Wagoner Public School system and left the scheduled delivery of the bonus from Santa’s helpers quiet.
The bonuses have been handed out now and the response was just as Santa had expected - glee, excitement and maybe a few happy tears.
Now, Santa…You need to remember this when you swing by the American-Tribune office at 221 E. Cherokee on Dec. 25. Do not worry, there is plenty of reindeer parking in the rear of the business.
We expect your arrival and Merry Christmas!