Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours. Figures released Saturday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, show 168 positive cases have been reported in the county since the outbreak began this spring.
Of that number, 134 people have recovered from the illness and seven have died. Those numbers are unchanged from Friday.
Statewide, 225 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to bring the total to 8,073 since March. Of that number, 6,495 (+104) have recovered from the virus.
The numbers of deaths to the virus statewide stands at 359. No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Out of 1,111 Oklahomans who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic, only 149 are currently in hospital care. OSDH officials say this number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
The following is the most recent breakdown of reports from Wagoner County communities and those in the immediate area:
- Coweta – 65 cases, 51 recoveries, 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 44 (+1) cases, 38 recoveries, 4 deaths.
- Broken Arrow – 219 (+16) cases, 145 recoveries, 11 deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County where numbers are also recorded.
- Catoosa - 7 cases, 7 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Hulbert – 3 cases, 2 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Haskell – 6 cases, 6 recoveries, 0 deaths (no change).
- Muskogee – 52 (+2) cases, 32 (+2) recoveries, 6 deaths.