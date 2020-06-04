Throughout the year, Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2673 offers help and support to local and area veterans. Turkey dinners for the holidays, toy runs for the children of deployed military personnel and Christmas gifts for nursing home residents are just a few of the many community projects the Lodge takes on.
Their ability to do so is assisted greatly by support for their fundraising projects.
On Saturday, June 6, the lodge will host its annual Veterans Fish Fry from 12-5 p.m. at the lodge, 10266 S. 241st E. Ave, on the southwest corner of 101st Street and Oneta Road. This will be an outdoor event.
A meal of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, tomato relish, French fries and onions will be served. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Kids ages 5 and under will eat free.
Live music provided by the JAM Band will be featured throughout the day. The local band performs a wide variety of music genres.
Elks Lodge member Debbie Tennison invites all area residents to join them for this special fundraiser and support local veterans.
Curbside pickup is available for call-in orders. To place an order, call Tennison at 918-260-7847 or Norman Tennison at 918-706-9906