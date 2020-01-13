Wagoner High School will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute Blood Drive Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Wagoner Middle School gymnasium.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years of age (with parental permission) or older is eligible to donate. For every one donation, three people can be helped.
Those who donate will receive a free “Follow Your Instinct” T-shirt. For students who donate, they can enroll in OBI’s honor cord program.
“Students who give blood six times before they graduate from high school will earn an honor cord to wear at graduation,” said OBI representative Lucy Laird. “They will also earn a certificate and their name will be listed on our website as a thank you for helping to save a minimum of 18 different patients during high school.”
Laird reminds that every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed.
“As the nation’s sixth largest non-profit blood collector, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals in Oklahoma,” To meet those needs, it takes nearly 1,200 blood donors a day.”
Laird said high school donors are some of the most dedicated blood donors in Oklahoma. To date this academic school year, Wagoner High School is ranked second among Class 4A schools with 84 pints collected. Checotah leads the class at 95, therefore Wednesday’s drive could send Bulldog Nation into the lead.
The winning school receives scholarship money.
Donors for the WHS drive may sign up by contacting Amy Cantrell at acantrell@wagonerps.org or by calling the high school at 918-485-5553.