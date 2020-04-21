Cindi Carter of the Small Business Administration (SBA) was the guest speaker during a video conference meeting of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 16.
Carter’s immediate message was quick and to the point: “The funding has run out on both SBA programs.”
The SBA had a certain amount of money to either loan or provide for payroll that could be forgiven. However, it was so successful that it ran out of funds quickly. Carter said Congress could appropriate more, but at the moment was stalled.
“Everything is changing daily,” Carter reminded. “They are building it (the loan programs) as it goes along. It’s crazy how overwhelming this has been.”
Even though some of the funds were exhausted, Carter still gave a bullet point description of the current programs to help small and large businesses.
In other chamber news:
• The annual chamber golf tournament is scheduled for May 22 at the Sequoyah State Park course. Even though nine holes are playable at this time, the chamber is still needing hole sponsors and prize donations for the golfers.
• A decision on whether or not Summerfest will go on will be made on May 10. The celebration is scheduled for June 4-6 in downtown Wagoner. The kickball tournament is June 6.
• Jimmy Leopard reported that the Wagoner Community Hospital has 150 COVID-19 test kits. The chief executive officer also reported, “Everything is under control.”
Leopard added that the hospital is down to one entrance through the emergency door to better control and check people coming in.
• The chamber is trying to raise awareness for an ‘Adopt a Senior’ program. Some 15 seniors who are unable to get out need hot meals delivered or toilet paper dropped off. Anyone interested in helping should call the chamber office at 918-485-3414.
• The next chamber meeting will be May 21 at Wagoner Community Hospital.