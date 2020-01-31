No sooner has a new year begun that area residents are already being targeted with scam telephone calls.
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said in recent days, people have reported they are being called by someone claiming to be a relative who has gotten involved in a difficult situation that requires money to help with. Often times, they are actually using a first name recognized by the person being called.
In one particular case, a call was followed up by someone claiming to be an attorney for the person who is “in trouble”.
“This is a common scam and we have seen it several times. It just recently began circulating again,” Haley said.
The call most recently reported to Wagoner Police by an elderly resident came from a number with a 315 area code, which is in the Syracuse, N.Y. area.
“If you receive these calls, contact the person who is supposed to be involved directly,” the chief urged. “Do not give them any information or send them any money.”
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said his department has only received a couple of calls relating to scams in recent weeks. They involved social security items which have previously been addressed.
“There has been nothing major reported so far. We’ve directed those few calls in the right direction,” Bell noted.
Families are urged to sit down with their loved ones of all ages to discuss what should and should not be said when receiving unsolicited or potential scam calls.