The Coweta Police Department has received numerous reports of people’s personal information being used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits by someone else.
City officials say several officers and a dispatcher have received letters from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission notifying them that a claim for benefits has been filed in their name.
Several civilians have called in with reports of the same issue.
“If you receive a letter from the unemployment office for benefits you did not seek, or that acclaim has been falsely filed in your name, please contact the fraud department at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us or go to the Oklahoma Employment Office website,” Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said. “They are looking into these cases and working to find the perpetrators.”
Kerry Master, Director of Unemployment Insurance at the OESC, said in a recent Tulsa World article that unemployment insurance fraud unfortunately has been around as long as the program has existed.
“But it would be inaccurate to say that we have not experienced a significant spike (in fictitious claims) due to COVID-19,” Master said.
So far, he said, the agency has identified more than 1,200 fictitious claims that have been filed since late March.
The agency has handled over 180,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance since the COVID-19 outbreak began here in mid-March. The wave of new claims brought on by business closures and layoffs has pushed an agency that typically handles 1,500 to 2,000 new claims each week to the brink.
“Certainly, the fraudulent actors out there ramp up activity when they see opportunities and when the systems are being stressed to the point that they are right now,” Master said.
He said he suspects fraudsters are taking advantage of many state unemployment systems, including Oklahoma, that due to the COVID-19 crisis have waived a mandatory one-week waiting period before benefits can be claimed.
“So, where we might typically have a little bit of time to find these and keep an improper payment from occurring, now that happens much faster at an accelerated rate so it’s an even bigger issue,” Master said.
He could not provide an estimate of the amount of funds that were believed to have been paid out in fraudulent claims.
Master said the agency utilizes numerous measures to catch fraud, including participating in a consortium of states that share information about known fraud operations. The agency also looks for red flags in claims on a regular basis, including address changes, multiple, separate requests from the same address and obviously fake telephone numbers.
The agency also pays close attention to claims coming from other states known for fake claims, such as Florida, Master said.
After canceling a fictitious claim, Master said it is forwarded to the U.S. Labor Department Inspector General, the state Attorney General’s office and occasionally to local authorities.
Master said calls from the public are how the OESC typically becomes aware of fraud attempts.
“And we will stop the claim as quickly as we can,” Master said.
Curtis Kilman with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.