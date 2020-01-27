High Tower Business Solutions Accounting & Tax has teamed up with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the creative spirit and encouraging future leaders with the “Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence” scholarship grant.
Applicants who are interested in either starting or growing their small business are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due on April 15 and winners will be announced on April 24.
First prize is $1,040 with $250 for second and name recognition for third.
The applicants will be judged based on the following:
* Their understanding of the importance of small business to a community and why “Shopping Local” is so important to the overall economic growth of a town.
* Being an out-of-the-box thinker who can demonstrate a basic understanding of business spending and receiving a return of their investment.
Other contest rules include:
1. Student must be a Wagoner High School sophomore, junior or senior in the spring of 2020. They can either have started a business or have plans to use the scholarship proceeds to so.
Examples of businesses can range from babysitting, mowing lawns, online stores, etc. This award celebrates the diversity of business, so all industries and ideas are welcome.
2. Applicants must submit a minimum of a 500-word essay on the importance of small businesses to a community and how shopping small can impact an entire town. There are also several variations to this core theme an applicant may choose.
3. Applicant must submit a small business plan showing what the funds will be used to purchase, how using scholarship money for item(s) will help start or improve your business and include project return on your investment.
4. Be creative and use your imagination. This is your business in action. What could you spend money on to further what you may already be doing? Such as marketing, paid website improvement, babysitting, CPR certificate, etc.
There is no wrong answer. You may use pictures, spreadsheets or anything you need to submit your application.
Email the application to: rebecca@tower-business.com. If you use regular mail, it should go to: Attn: Rebecca Olson at 121 W. Commercial St. in Broken Arrow, Ok., 74012.