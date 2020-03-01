High Tower Business Solutions Accounting & Tax has teamed up with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the creative spirit and encouraging our future leaders with a special “Entrepreneurial Spirit of Excellence” scholarship grant.
Application deadline is April 15. The winner will be announced on April 24.
Applicants who are interested in either starting or growing their small businesses are encouraged to apply.
Applicants will be judged on two factors: Their understanding of the importance of small business to a community and why “Shopping Local” is so important to the overall economic growth of a town and, two, being an out-of-the-box thinker who can demonstrate a basic understanding of business spending and receiving a return on their investment (ROI).
First place will receive $1,040 while second gets $250. Third place will get name recognition.
Rebecca Olson is the owner of High Tower and took a big jump from working for someone else to going it on her own. The move has been a good one and now she wants to inspire a young business person.
Only Wagoner sophomores, juniors or seniors can apply for this grant. Business ideas can range from babysitting to online stores.
Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on the importance of small business to a community and how shopping small can impact an entire town. Also, they must submit a small business plan with the funds needed and how this scholarship money will help build the business.
Email the completed essay and form to Rebecca@tower-business.com or by regular mail to: Attn: Rebecca Olson 121 W. Commercial St., Broken Arrow, Ok. 74012.
You will also need a scholarship funds information page that will be needed with your entry. Call 918-615-9887 to obtain the entry form or for more information.