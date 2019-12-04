Wednesday, Dec. 4 is the final day for Wagoner County residents to file their candidacy for the governing boards of the Coweta, Okay, Porter and Wagoner public school systems.
As of Wednesday morning, only one candidate has filed intent to seek office in Coweta, Okay and Porter. Seeking seat 5 on their respective school boards are incumbent Doyle Burress in Coweta, incumbent Jeremy Echols in Okay and Terry Brackett in Porter.
In Wagoner, incumbent Brenda Barney and Ashley Goforth are seeking to serve the school board in seat 5.
Potential candidates who wish to serve on the school boards in their respective communities have until 5 p.m. today to file paperwork at the Wagoner County Election Board, 208 N. Lee St. in Wagoner.
To determine ward boundaries, call the superintendent’s office with each respective school district.
The school board election will be held Feb. 11, 2020 if there are three or more candidates running in a ward. If there are only two people running in a ward, the election will be held April 7, 2020.