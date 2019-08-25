The new school year has already started in Coweta, yet efforts continue to collect school supplies to help local children and teachers this fall and winter.
Freedom Insurance Group at 402 N. Broadway is conducting a school supply drive through the end of September. Organizers say there is no contribution too small as every item helps.
Items can be dropped off at the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Suggested items include hand sanitizer, pencils, glue sticks, glue, tissues, Expo markers, Expo erasers, staples, disinfectant wipes, Post It notes, paper clips, mechanical pencils and individually wrapped candy.
"We are so excited to give back to our local community," said business owner/agent Jill Garcille. "Over the past year, Coweta has welcomed us with open arms. We are grateful for your support and want to share the love."
"As parents know, items run out during the school year and more are needed," Garcille continued. "When you are out and about, please pick up a few extra school supplies for the classrooms in need. We'll make sure they get where they are needed."
"Let's rally and ensure our schools, teachers and children have what they need for an amazing year," Garcille encouraged. "With your support, we can make a difference one classroom at a time."