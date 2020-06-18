UPDATE
OKLAHOMA CITY -- In a delayed report, the State Department of Health said there were 450 new statewide cases of COVID-19 in Thursday's numbers to raise the overall total to 9,354.
The new total is the highest since record keeping began in early March. This total beat the old record by almost 200 cases.
There were two new deaths to reach 366 overall.
Wagoner County saw eight new cases to bring that total to 189 cases overall. There were no Wagoner County deaths as that mark remained at 17. A total of 140 have already recovered in the county.
The SDH sent out a morning email stating that the COVID-19 numbers would be delayed due to a technical glitch. The SDH updated its numbers just after 5 p.m.