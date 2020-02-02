Authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office continue to seek information on a tractor stolen from Easton Sod Farm, located near 171st St. and 209th E. Ave.
The 2008 John Deere 4x4 enclosed cab tractor with “galaxy” turf tires was taken sometime between 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
The victim told authorities the tractor was equipped with irreplaceable sod software in the cab as well as sod alignment arms.
The company is offering a $5,000 reward for recovery of the tractor and another $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who stole it.
Anyone with information should call WCSO at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.