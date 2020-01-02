Authorities with the Coweta Police Department and Wagoner County Sheriff's Office continue to search for two armed robbery suspects in the area between Coweta and Broken Arrow. Authorities say a third suspect is already in custody.
K9's from both law enforcement agencies are actively searching the area. A Tulsa Police Department helicopter and drone on loan from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics are also being used.
Others involved in the search include Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said Coweta Police received a call before 6:30 p.m. Thursday of a possible armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of Med Pharm. There were four individuals involved - one victim and three suspects.
The victim was reportedly pistol whipped by one of the suspects. He was treated at the scene and released.
Vavrinak said the initial response to the incident was made by a security guard at Med Pharm. When he confronted them, the suspects took off and fled the scene on foot
The suspect in custody is reportedly a hispanic male. The two suspects at large are described as white males. All three are adults. Two of the suspects arrived at the scene in a car reported stolen out of Tulsa earlier today.
A gun believed to have been used in the armed robbery was recovered earlier this evening in a field not far from the incident location.
Vavrinak said residents living in the general area of Med Pharm are urged to remain in their homes while the search continues. They should lock their doors and turn on any outdoor lights. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.
"If anyone spots anything out of the ordinary, call 911 but do not engage the suspects," Vavrinak said.
We will update this story as additional information becomes available.