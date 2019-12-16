Round two winning tickets have been drawn in the 2019 Shop Coweta Holiday Celebration campaign.
If you have one of these winning numbers, your ticket may be redeemed at Coweta City Hall, 310 S. Broadway. Deadline to claim winning tickets is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
A third and final drawing, if necessary, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 with prize pickup due by Monday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.
And the winners are:
- 0804817 — Walmart — $1,000
- 0186161 — Country Mart — $500
- 0540600 — Walmart — $500
- 0594071 — Walmart — $500
- 0329864 — Country Mart — $500
- 0603329 — Walmart — $500