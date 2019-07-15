CHECOTAH--Karen Sedberry was recognized for her 27 years of service by the Eastern Oklahoma Development District (EODD) recently. Sedberry, the information and assistance specialist with the EODD Area Agency on Aging, was recognized June 27 during EODD’s 52nd annual awards banquet and board of directors meeting held at the Checotah Senior Center.
EODD serves as the Area Agency on Aging and Rural Fire Defense Coordination and provides for community and economic development in its seven-county area. The counties served by EODD include Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner.
“Mrs. Karen Sedberry served the seniors in EODD’s seven-county area for 27 years providing information on Medicare, fans and air conditioners for summer cooling, and heaters for winter cold,” said Ernie Moore, EODD’s executive director. “Karen provided much information for seniors and caregivers through the EODD Area Agency on Aging Resource Directory that she developed and maintained. She truly had a servant’s heart and the seniors in EODD’s service area and her EODD family will miss Karen very much. We wish Karen a very long, enjoyable, and healthy retirement.”