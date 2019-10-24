Students who take art classes at Coweta High School are learning from an educator who works continuously to improve her craft.
Shelley Self recently completed hands-on training at the Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute (OFAI), a series of intensive weekend workshops taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts.
Since 1983, the Institute has offered workshops that allow artists to sharpen their skills or learn new ones in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields.
Self has attended at least 15 workshops through OFAI. She received a full scholarship this year made possible through funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and The Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation. The Oklahoma Arts Council provides additional program support.
She said participating in the OFAI is professional development in her field of study that benefits both herself and her students. At Coweta High, she teaches Color Design & Clay I, AP Art, Pre-AP Art II and Art I.
“I am a learner. I need to continue challenging myself both as an artist and as an art educator,” Self explained. “I need to continually enhance my instructional strategies in my art curriculum to provide new and more efficient knowledge and skills to my students.”
The CHS instructor said she needs to model the importance of learning, struggling and overcoming to create robust, artistic images.
“When I participate in the workshops I become a student again,” she noted. “I listen to lectures, sketch out ideas and advance my skills.”
She also works collectively with other educators and artists.
“I choose to concentrate on learning, growing and enjoying being an artist/educator,” Self said. “I select workshops which can engage my future students as I am a catalyst to their success.”
Self has been teaching with Coweta Public Schools for 27 years.