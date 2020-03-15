Home bakers that sell items in Farmer's Markets in the area might want to attend a one-day Home Baker Training set for July 14 at the OSU-Oklahoma City campus in Room BT302. It had been originally scheduled for March 31, but coronavirus concerns forced the change.
The Oklahoma Home Bakery Act of 2013 made it legal to prepare baked goods in an uninspected home kitchen and sell the goods from the homeowner's premises. This act was amended in 2017 to allow home-baked items to be sold off premises in selected locations like a Farmer's Market.
"Confusion exists in correct adherence to this law," said Renee Nelson, FAPC milling and baking specialist. "We want to make sure the home bakers understand the regulations, as well as provide a safe product since they are not required to be inspected or licensed."
The cost to attend is $50 per person and includes lunch, snacks and materials. To register and for a list of upcoming Home Baker Trainings, visit http://fapc.biz/workshops/home-baker-training.
Coweta will open its Farmer's Market on May 9 at the same location as last year at 223 S. Broadway. Wagoner is planning to open sometime in the first of April, one official said, but it is dependent on if the state of the coronavirus by the start date.