Oklahoma’s U.S. Senator, James Lankford, gave the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce a glimpse of the new legislation just passed on Friday to help the economy during the current COVID-19 crisis.
Lankford joined about a dozen other Wagoner residents during the ZOOM video conference.
The senator wasted no time and spent 10 minutes explaining the details of the $2.2 trillion “stabilization” he helped pass in the Senate.
“It’s not a stimulus,” Lankford punctuated early. “This is stabilization.”
Lankford gave the details on how families will get a direct deposit check or paper check in anywhere from three weeks to three months. A $1,200 check for individuals and $2,400 for couples with an additional $500 allocated per child. All of it based on a sliding scale of income off your last income tax documents.
“No one making above $200,000 will get help,” he said.
The other part of the stabilization will help businesses which are struggling due to the current pandemic.
“It (the business help) is designed for this event,” he said.
Businesses can go to any bank and fill out a 7A form. There is no collateral needed, but you need to bring February payroll records. Your business will receive 2.5 times payroll.
“This is not a loan, but a grant,” Lankford added.
The senator said the money could be used for a paycheck, retirement, and health insurance or leasing of property.
“All is forgiven if you do this through June 30,” Lankford said. “It’s called payroll protection.”
This money can be used by businesses and non-profits except 503C-6 groups.
“The loan program for larger businesses must be repaid,” Lankford said.
On the speed of getting all this done, Lankford explained, “We wanted to move as fast as possible and keep it (the requirements) clean.”
Once Lankford’s explanation ended, he took questions.
One was about how to determine large and small businesses for the loans or grants. He said 500 or less employers would be considered in the small category.
“Non-profits (with the one exception) should be treated the same as everyone else,” Lankford said. “Sole proprietors are included as well and would qualify.”
Lankford concluded the meeting by urging those who need more details to go to Lankford.senate.gov for information.
The video meeting was arranged by the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director Kristen Mallett served as moderator.