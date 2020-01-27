The first meeting for organizing a senior adult choir in Coweta has been deemed a success.
Mark Light said nine individuals attended the initial practice on January 21 and applauded the good turnout.
“For a first time, we could have had 2-12 people show up. Everyone had a good time!” Light exclaimed. “It was a good start and I’m very excited about it.”
The senior choir will meet weekly at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Coweta.
Currently, Light is coordinating an effort for the choir to attend a Senior Adult Spring Jubilee in Branson, Mo. The total cost to reserve a space runs between $139-$189 which includes lodging, shows and services. A $75 deposit is required by Feb. 9.
There is no limit to the number of people who can sing in the choir. Light said all senior adults are invited and encouraged to participate.
For more information, send an email to church@fbccoweta.org or call the church office at 918-486-2158.