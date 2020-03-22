The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is compiling a list of local senior citizens who need help during this time of social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chamber Executive Director Kristen Mallett said the help could be for anything from needing toilet paper to a hot meal delivered.
“These individuals can contact us at the chamber and give us their name and contact information. We will make sure that the information is given to the proper organizations and churches that can help,” Mallett said. "Individuals and organizations who want to help our senior population are also encouraged to reach out to us."
To turn in a name or for more information, call 918-485-3414 or send an email to Chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.