Spring has arrived and many area residents are looking forward to the return of the area’s popular Farmers Markets.
Once again, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services will make available a limited number of Senior Farmers Market Voucher Program applications for eligible seniors age 60 and older in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
In the interest of public safety in light of the current COVID-19 threat, public sign-up events will not be held. Instead, interested seniors should call the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891. EODD AAA staff members will take down your contact information and pass it along to the DHS office, which will then mail the application forms directly to your home.
The vouchers are available for low-income persons age 60 years and older and may only be used at Farmers Market locations in the cities of Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tahlequah and Wagoner.
Applications are limited to one per household for seniors age 60 and older. A limited number of applications are available and will be issued on a first come, first served basis.
Please contact EODD AAA at 918-682-7891 or Cari Crittenden at DHS at 405-521-4089 for information or questions.