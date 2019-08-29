The 1 LIFE youth group at the Wagoner Church of God will host a smoked chicken dinner Friday, Sept. 6 to raise funds to attend Winterfest in Branson, Mo. The event includes faith based services and events for teenagers.
The church’s traditional smoked chicken meal will include chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and dessert and will be served from 11 a.m. until the food sells out. Patrons are invited to dine in at the church, 115 S. State Street, or carry take out to go. Cost is $10 per person.
For more information or to place an order for pick-up, call Loretta Collis at 918-240-1362.
The church will offer a potato/chili meal on Oct. 3.