For 30 years, Jerrod Badley of Coweta has owned and operated TDB Construction. In October, he and his wife, Paula, became franchise owners with Servepro, a fire and water restoration company.
The Badleys have opened a shop at 28495 E. 161st St. S. (Indian Road) and will service clients in Wagoner and Mayes counties.
On Thursday, Dec. 5, they joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce along with their son and marketer, Arlin Garet Badley, their daughter, Taylor Badley and Taylor's fiancee, Kyle Church.
Church has previous experience working for a Servepro franchise.
"We are very excited to be up and going!" Paula Badley exclaimed. "We played around with the idea for about a year before we jumped into this."
"There is a need for our services here," she continued. "If a water pipe freezes and bursts in your house or business, we can come in and take care of it. If you have a back-up or experience a fire, we come in to do the clean-up."
With Servepro, the Badleys deal with commercial and residential clients. Among their many services are the ability to do carpet cleaning and biohazard cleanup.
Company certifications include those in Applied Microbial Remediation, Applied Structural Drying, Fire and Smoke Damage Restoration, IICRC Certified Firm, OSHA 10-Hour and 30-Hour General and/or Construction Industry, Lead Based Paint Activities and Renovation and Water Damage Restoration.
"There is a need here for these kind of services, especially with all the floods we had earlier this year," Jerrod Badley noted. "There is a huge need for a quality restoration company."
The business owner said he and his wife teamed up with Servepro as a way to help people directly in a time of need.
"We really want to be a part of the community and for the community to k now we are here for them," Jerrod added. "Joining the Chamber is a great way for people to identify us with that."
Servepro is also a member of the Wagoner and Pryor Chambers of Commerce as well as the Better Business Bureau.
For assistance with your fire and water restoration needs, call the crew at Servepro. They can be reached at 918-486-1055, 918-633-7091 or 918-740-7916.