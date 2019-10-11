911 emergency service and non-emergency phone service through the Coweta dispatching has been restored.
Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak reports Friday it appears that a lightning strike is the culprit for Thursday's loss of phone service.
While lines were down, all calls were routed to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and then rerouted to Coweta via cell phones and radio traffic.
"Evaluations continue today, but we do believe there is some damage to some of our communications equipment," Vavrinak said in a news release. "However, calls for service or information via both 911 and 918-486-2121 are being handled through normal channels routing through Coweta dispatch again."