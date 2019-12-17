Jerrod and Paula Badley, franchise owners with SERVPRO, a fire and water restoration company, have placed their membership with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Badleys serve clients in Wagoner and Mayes counties from a shop at 28495 E. 1561st St. S. in Coweta. SERVPRO of Mayes & Wagoner Counties works with both commercial and residential clients.
For assistance with your fire and water restoration, carpet cleaning or biohazard cleanup needs, call the crew at SERVPRO of Mayes and Wagoner Counties. They can be reached at 918-486-1055, 918-633-7091 or 918-740-7916.