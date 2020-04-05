Seven more Wagoner County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 47, according to official numbers released at 11 a.m. Sunday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported. Two residents have died from the virus in Wagoner County to date.
As anticipated, increased testing is having an impact on the number of positive results being reported.
In all, 1,252 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 46 people have died. Cumulative hospitalizations total 330.
The hardest hit counties in the state include Oklahoma County with 265 positive cases and 10 deaths; Tulsa County with 240 positive cases and eight deaths and Cleveland County with 171 positive cases and 11 deaths.
State Health Department officials say 1,401 Oklahomans have tested negative for the virus. Those numbers are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
All test results conducted through the OSDH public health laboratory are sent to the ordering physician or submitting clinical facility. If test results are positive, public health officials initiate an investigation. This results in notifying the patient and provider to conduct the case investigation and contact tracing.