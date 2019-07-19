A sex offender who is non-compliant with his registration was arrested by Wagoner County investigators on July 15.
Sergeant Jeff Halfacre said Wilbur Vanhorn, who lists his home address as homeless, was found at the residence of a relative in the 500 block of S.E. 5th Street.
Authorities went to the home near Ora Ellington Elementary School to inquire about Vanhorn's whereabouts when he was discovered there. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center.
Vanhorn was charged with failing to register as a sex offender and for being a sex offender living within 2000 feet of a school.
"Our current list of offenders indicate there are currently 107 registered sex offenders living in Wagoner County," Sheriff Chris Elliott said. "I have instructed the Wagoner County Violent Crimes Task Force to assist investigators by checking sex offender registration in the county. This ensures we have up-to-date information about any offender living around vulnerable individuals.
Elliott reminded his department has a duty to protect the citizens of Wagoner County at all costs.
"We will make sure this happens if an offender is not in compliance," the sheriff noted, adding that such offenders who fail to comply will have warrant requests filed against them or risk arrest if deputies make contact with them.
"This is a priority that we will continue to focus on at the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office under my tenure."
Visit the following link to see the Registered Sex Offenders in Wagoner County: https://www.wagonercountyso.org/sex_offenders.php
Visit this link see the Registered Sex Offenders in the State of Oklahoma: https://sors.doc.state.ok.us/svor/f?p=119:5:::NO:::