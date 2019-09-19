Officials with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Raymond K. Bryant, who they say in a news release is wanted on an outstanding no-bond felony warrant for providing false/misleading registration information.
He has also failed to register as a sex offender.
Bryant, 51, is a black male standing 6’1” tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
He is known to frequent the Coweta, Broken Arrow and Tulsa areas.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Bryant or has other information that can be helpful to authorities, contact the Wagoner Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous.