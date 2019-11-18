There is still time to make plans to attend the 29th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned Thursday, Nov. 28 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta.
The free holiday meal known as Wagoner County Share the Bounty will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, Hawaiian dinner rolls, tossed salad, cranberry sauce and dessert.
Deliveries to shut-ins and home-bound residents will take place from 9:30-11 a.m.
In 2018, approximately 400 people dined in and enjoyed fellowship with one another while another 900 meals were delivered. There is never a cost for participants.
Jacki Snider is coordinating the meal.
“Our Community Thanksgiving Dinner is not just for the underprivileged or needy, it’s for everyone!” Snider exclaimed. “Don’t cook. Bring your family, come and have a meal with us and then enjoy time with your family. This is a community outreach and we just want to bless.”
“We’d love it if more dined in than what we have to deliver as we want to draw people in, but this is a community mission,” she continued. “This is not a First Baptist Church thing. We love our communities and we want to reach out. This is a community feeding the community as we have a lot of businesses who contribute to support this.”
Approximately 800 pounds of turkey will be cooked by volunteers. This ensures each diner receives approximately half a pound of turkey with a little extra for seconds.
To order delivered meals, call Carolyn Borszich at 918-720-6643.
Any food that is left over after serving guests will be delivered to the Muskogee Homeless Shelter. Last year the shelter received 200 meals.
For more information about the Wagoner County Share the Bounty meal, call the church at 918-486-2158.