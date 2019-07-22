Two crimes that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office deals with more than any other are property crimes and illegal drug crimes. Sheriff Chris Elliott pointed out at the monthly Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon that those two activities are tied together.
Sheriff Elliott spoke on crime and crime prevention Thursday, July 18 to chamber members at Pizza Hut. He gave a lot of information complete with PowerPoint-style bullet points.
Details the sheriff offered:
Wagoner County is very difficult to patrol due to rivers and covers 591 square miles.
The sherrif’s office has 82 employees. Forty-two have sworn positions, 26 are detention officers, nine have civilian positions and five are dispatchers. These employees help cover a county population of just over 80,000, according to a July 2018 estimate.
“We are in charge of the courthouse security,” Elliott said. “You have a safe and secure courthouse.”
The WCSO also works with Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Coweta and Wagoner police departments to help when and where needed.
Among the myriad of information Elliott gave, one of the most important items was to download the WCSO app. Elliott said that app will be a good source of information for Wagoner County residents and homeowners.
In a humorous side note, before Oklahoma statehood, a sheriff was also charged with the inspection of buildings. It is a law that has not been stricken from the books. Sheriff Elliott just smiled when describing when he knows about inspecting buildings and their structures.
In other chamber news:
• Runts BBQ of Wagoner, Aryland Company and Consolidated Communications, Inc., were introduced as new members.
• Citizens are urged to wear their “74467” shirts to the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 5. The City Council meeting is held at 231 E. Church St.
There will be a group photo taken at 6:45 p.m. Skyward Advertising will be there to take a drone photo. You must have a 74467 shirt to participate in this one-of-a-kind photo.
• Traci Baker will be the guest speaker in the Women in Business free breakfast meeting on Aug. 13. Baker will talk about how to build your business with Instagram.
• The next general membership meeting will be held on Aug. 15 at noon in the Wagoner Civic Center. State Senator Kim David will speak.
A free lunch will be provided thanks to BancFirst and Wagoner Health. RSVP is required for the meal.
• A free Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Wagoner City Pond behind the baseball field. The derby is from 10 a.m. to noon.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks. Prizes include fishing poles, tackle and other awards. It is sponsored by Bank of Cherokee County, Dragon Fly Kidz and Rowe Insurance.
• The Lucky 13 Bass Fishing Tournament will be Sept. 17. Those who register before Aug. 18 will be entered into a drawing to win a 50-quart Pelican cooler.
Last year, the event gave out over $10,000 in prizes. Register at www.fishlucky13.com.
• An open house was announced to be held at Redbud Physical Therapy to celebrate its 13th year in Wagoner. The event was held on Friday, July 19.