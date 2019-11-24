Spending the summer in the family business as a fourth grader, Jason Shipman knew what he wanted to do with his life. And, that was to run a funeral home.
His parents started it all and Jason and wife, Anita, have continued the tradition.
Jason saw how people can be helped through tough times when a family member dies. He witnessed at a young age how his dad handled a situation and made things better through listening and empathy.
The Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory’s mission statement is: Help and be a resource for people.
Anita had the question that everyone should consider.
“What do want done after death?” she said.
Pre-planning is the key, Anita added. That way relatives don’t have to worry about the details you may or may not have wanted for your funeral.
The Shipmans do other things for the community. Anita holds a children’s camp for 25-to-30 kids. They swim and fish away from social media.
She is also a published author.
The Shipmans spoke at the Nov. 21 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce meeting at Asian Star Restaurant.
In other Chamber news:
• There will be no December meeting. The next luncheon will be Jan. 16 at a place to be determined.
• Chamber board election ballots have been mailed. They need to be returned by Dec. 10 with votes cast.
• There is a Christmas Cheer Contest planned for businesses and organizations. Sign up at the chamber office. Winners will be selected based on creativity in promoting Christmas cheer in their business or organization.
Christmas décor, ugly sweaters and caroling videos are encouraged.
Winners will be announced during a Facebook live event on Dec. 20.