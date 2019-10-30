As business cash registers ring up sales in Coweta for the next five weeks, many will be doing so as participants in the 2019 Shop Coweta promotion.
Sponsored by the Coweta Chamber of Commerce, dozens of Chamber members will distribute Shop Coweta tickets to patrons who make purchases in their place of business from Monday, Nov. 4 until 12 noon Friday, Dec. 6.
Chamber Director Carrie Allamby said the campaign is designed to bolster a strong start to the holiday shopping season. It stresses the importance of shopping local to spur economic growth in the Coweta community.
The City of Coweta puts up $7,500 for Shop Coweta prize money each year while the Chamber fronts the cost of one million tickets — approximately $3,000.
A total of 13 VISA debit cards will be given away. Eleven cards are worth $500 each while two are worth $1,000.
Allamby said for every $10 a consumer spends with a participating merchant, he or she will receive one Shop Coweta ticket up to a purchase of $200.
Patrons can also go into a participating business each day and request one ticket with no purchase required.
Allamby said while there is a cap of 20 tickets per transaction ($200), there will be no limit to the number of tickets one can get with purchases on Black Friday, Nov. 29. On this day only, if a customer purchases $400 worth of merchandise, he or she will receive 40 tickets.
The additional ticket opportunity on Black Friday is an effort to keep people shopping in Coweta on the biggest shopping day of the year.
For all other days, to increase the number of tickets collected from participating Shop Coweta merchants, Allamby suggests for shoppers to break up their transactions on multiple shopping trips.
She reminds if a participating business forgets to offer tickets, be sure to ask if they are a participating Shop Coweta merchant.
The first drawing for winning numbers will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Should any numbers go unclaimed, additional drawings will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 19.
Allamby said she is excited about the Shop Coweta program and hopes others will be too.
“Coweta is growing, and as we grow, our businesses recognize how programs like this that the Chamber puts on can benefit them and get people in their doors to shop,” she said.
To date, participating businesses include Express RX, Tigers Paw Sports and Spiritwear, Med Pharm, Coweta Apartments, The UPS Store, Shelter Insurance Agent Natalie Bonham, FIRSTAR Bank Mortgage and Off the Beaten Path Vintage Merchantile.
Others include Redbud Physical Therapy, Community Action Resource & Development, Inc., Dixie’s Cafe, Coweta Wine & Spirits, Indigo Tie Dye Company, Coffee on Chestnut and Coweta Nutrition.
We will add to this list on our website, www.wagonercountyat.com, as businesses join the 2019 Shop Coweta program.