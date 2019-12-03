The 2019 Shop Coweta program that began on Nov. 4 will end Friday, Dec. 6.
The first drawing will be Tuesday, Dec. 10 at noon and the prize must be picked up no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
The second drawing will be Monday, Dec. 16 and the prizes must be picked up no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The third drawing and final drawing will be Thursday, Dec. 19 for any remaining unclaimed prizes and must be picked up no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23.
All prize money will be picked up from the City of Coweta. You must present your ticket and ID to receive your winnings.
The prizes consist of eleven (11) $500 debit cards and two (2) $1,000 debit cards.