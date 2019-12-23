Christmas cheer was alive and well at Coweta Walmart last week when law enforcement officers with the Coweta Police Department and Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office conducted their annual “Shop with a Cop” campaigns for Wagoner County children.
Nine youngsters from Coweta, four each from Wagoner, Porter and Okay and two from Catoosa were given the royal treatment as they selected gifts for not only themselves, but for their loved ones as well.
They were accompanied by their own personal shopping assistants, members from Coweta Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 192 and Wagoner County FOP Lodge No. 228.
Tiffany Morgan’s 7-year-old daughter, Summer, was among the Coweta children blessed with the shopping opportunity on Monday, Dec. 16.
“I was called a week before by the police department letting me know Summer’s name had been picked to go shopping. It floored me, I was not expecting it,” Morgan said. “I literally almost fell over and wanted to cry. It’s been kind of a struggle this year, so this is such a blessing.
“We live with my mom, so we help each other. But it is still kind of a struggle.”
Morgan said watching her child walk through the aisles looking for gifts was, “Almost as good as the day she was born — seriously!”
As Summer looked for gift items to place in her basket, she was approached by another customer who asked if there was anything big that she wanted. The customer then took her to select a few more items.
“These police officers are absolutely amazing to take time out of their day and from protecting our streets to help the less fortunate so to speak,” she noted. “That is absolutely amazing! I want to give them praise, they deserve it!”
FOP Lodge No. 192 President Amanda Ford said thanks to FOP fundraising, officers were able to spend $250 per child. More than $1,500 in donations were made in-store as people watched what the officers were doing.
“We were able to pick up two additional children to make nine and spend an additional $50 per youngster,” Ford announced with joy. “It makes me feel so proud to know that the community is so generous and it makes my heart full!”
The Coweta FOP has conducted a Shop with a Cop program every year for at least nine years, taking anywhere from four to six children shopping each year.
“We deal with a lot of bad things in our job,” Ford admitted. “It is so refreshing to see the amount of good there is still in the world and our community!”
Assisting Coweta youngsters in the store were FOP members Ford, Chuck McCollough, Jeremy Barnett, Clint Leak, Gage Fisher, Dalton Wilkinson, Bryan Underwood, Bobby Pickett, Austin King, Steve Usrey and Jeff Calico.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the third annual Wagoner County Shop with a Cop event was another rousing success for 14 kids from Wagoner, Porter, Okay and Catoosa.
The kids were paired with Wagoner County FOP Lodge No. 228 members to spend $150 each at the Coweta Walmart.
The ability to hold this event was simple to explain.
“It’s all from donations,” said Major Dustin Dorr of the $2,400 raised for the Christmas shopping experience.
Children from Catoosa were added this year, too. And, all the shoppers got done quickly.
Millie Durr of Porter was the first one finished. Durr admitted she had a plan and followed to the letter on what presents to buy.
To speed the checkout process, Walmart had a special lane that was reserved for the 14 shoppers.
The FOP Lodge decided to increase the number of shoppers this year, but offer less money to spend for each one.
“We are trying to find the sweet spot (on how much to spend),” Major Dorr added.
In the past, it took longer to find enough gifts to reach the minimum available to the shoppers. So, they increased the number of shoppers and offered $150 each this year, instead of $200.
By the looks of the things, it took little time to find all the gifts and the money still allowed every shopper to get the right item for every family member.
Before the shopping began, all the kids had a pizza lunch served to them at the Coweta Mazzio’s. When the shopping was done, Major Dorr had wrapping paper to hand out to complete the mission.