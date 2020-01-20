Shopping local is the life blood of every Oklahoma community. Without the tax revenue generated by local businesses, towns could not make road repair, provide sewer and drainage outlets and improve the overall quality of life.
“Shopping local is critical to our local economy,” said Kristen Mallett, who is executive director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our local business owners rely on us and outside visitors to support their families and their dreams.”
The sales tax generated locally is plowed back into the community.
“Shopping local also allows them to continue to provide their community with a product or service,” Mallett continued. “Which is why they decided to open up shop here to begin with. They saw a need and they wanted to meet it.
“By shopping local, you are also supporting the uniqueness of your hometown and its business owners.”
Other Wagoner County towns Coweta, Porter and Okay follow the same rules. Shop local and the money stays local.
“Shopping local is also critical to municipalities,” Mallett said. “Cities rely on sales tax dollars generated from local sales to operate. If you are purchasing your groceries in other towns you are funding that community’s roads, projects and municipalities.”
So, when you have choice of two identical items and the price is almost the same, then buy local and you will be glad you did.