A new weapon to help fight crime has been given to the Coweta Police Department. On Thursday, Jan. 30, Chief Michael Bell received a Remington 870 shotgun from the office of Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready.
Coweta is one of only seven Oklahoma law enforcement agencies to receive a weapon.
“We will utilize this Remington out on the street,” Bell explained. “It is so versatile and can be used with pepper balls, using non-lethal bean bags or in lethal situations.
He said the weapon is worth anywhere from $600-$700 and he is proud to have it available for department use.