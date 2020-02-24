The Market Gardening School, hosted by Langston University’s Cooperative Extension Program, Oklahoma State University, Noble Research Institute and Kingdom Community Development Services will educate and equip current and future market producers with the management and production skills necessary to generate garden fresh, healthier food.
The eight-month program is called Agriculture in Action “Farm Training Project.”
The first session is scheduled for March 21 with topics of “Getting Started” and “Season Extension.”
The April 18 classes are: “Crop Establishment” and “Warm Season Vegetables.”
The May 16 classes are: “Fertility Management” and Setting Goals, Drip Irrigation.”
“Fruit Production” will be discussed on June 20 while “Pest Management” is the topic on July 18.
The Aug. 15 meeting will cover “Marketing” and “Food Safety.”
The Sept. 19 event will talk about “Wildlife Control” and “Risk Management.”
The final meeting will be Oct. 17 and cover “Winter Cover Crop” and “Oversintering Vegetables.”
The events will take place at the Kingdom Community Development Services at 37260 S. 4210 Road in Inola.
Registration is $50 per person or $70 per couple (with one notebook). Class binder will include material covered.
Deadline to register is March 13.
For more information, call Earrak or Arnetta at 918-688-8389 or Micah at 405-476-6725.