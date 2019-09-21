There is still time to sign up to participate in the Coweta Education Foundation’s annual Golf ‘Fore” Grants Tournament planned Monday, Sept. 30 at Forest Ridge Golf Club in Broken Arrow.
Entry fee for the scramble format tourney is $125 per person or $500 per team. Entry fees include lunch, course snacks and an awards reception following the tournament.
The Coweta Education Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to Coweta Public School teachers for use in the classroom. Everything from reading material and computer equipment to learning stations and other teaching tools have been purchased with those funds.
The Foundation has also awarded scholarships to seven deserving seniors over the last three years.
To register individually or as a team, go to www.cowetaefgolf.com. Complete and mail forms back to the Coweta Education Foundation, P.O. Box 550, Coweta, Okla. 74429. Forms can also be sent by email to CowetaEF@gmail.com
For more information, call 918-691-2076.