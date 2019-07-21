This marks the final week for the Wagoner Arts Alliance Summer Art Camp series.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23-24, a mixed media class will be held from 9-11 a.m. for painters ages 6 and over and a pastel animals class is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. for painters ages 8 and over.
Coming up on Thursday and Friday, during those same hours, there will be magical creatures and pastel trees classes.
Cost is $30 for each two-day class and snacks are provided. Sessions are held at the Wagoner Arts Alliance center at 130 S. Main.
For more information, call 918-671-3640.