Art Classes

Get creative and have fun at the Wagoner Arts Alliance Summer Art Camp!

This marks the final week for the Wagoner Arts Alliance Summer Art Camp series.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23-24, a mixed media class will be held from 9-11 a.m. for painters ages 6 and over and a pastel animals class is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. for painters ages 8 and over.

Coming up on Thursday and Friday, during those same hours, there will be magical creatures and pastel trees classes.

Cost is $30 for each two-day class and snacks are provided. Sessions are held at the Wagoner Arts Alliance center at 130 S. Main.

For more information, call 918-671-3640.

